CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Levine Children’s is one step closer to expanding the Levine Children’s Outpatient Specialty Center thanks to a $1 million gift from Reneé and Dewey Jenkins.
The Reneé and Dewey Jenkins Conference Center, which will open on the third level of the pediatric outpatient facility in 2023 on the main campus of Carolinas Medical Center, will serve as an essential communications hub and gathering place for small and large groups of visitors, hospital staff, and patients.
Charlotte business leader Dewey Jenkins has been instrumental in supporting the growth of Atrium Health Levine Children’s since 2007, both through his family’s generous contributions and significant corporate support from his family-owned HVAC and plumbing company, Morris-Jenkins. As chair of the Levine Children’s Hospital Board of Ambassadors, Jenkins continues to lead by example, both as an advocate and benefactor of children’s health.
“Our family’s commitment to Levine Children’s is as rewarding as it is personal,” he said. “Years ago, we experienced first-hand the exceptional care Levine Children’s neonatal intensive care nursery provides every day to some of the region’s most fragile infants. Since that time, and as we’ve witnessed the continued growth of Levine Children’s, it has been our honor to play a role in advancing the nationally ranked pediatric specialties that make Levine Children’s a destination for patient-centered care.”
The center named in the Jenkins’ honor will advance Levine Children’s care model by providing space for medical conferencing and collaboration across the pediatric care spectrum. It will physically and virtually bring together local, national and international pediatric experts in support of the hospital’s vision to expand and improve patient care.
Designed by Little Diversified and constructed by JE Dunn, the multi-use conference center will feature an accessible 3,500 square-foot floorplan with flexible seating for 80 people, space for catering and event preparation, integrated audiovisual system, and interior finishes designed to reduce stress.
“Renee’ and Dewey Jenkins have been such generous supporters of Levine Children’s Hospital over the years,” said Dr. Stacy Nicholson, president of Atrium Health Levine Children’s. “This gift makes it possible for us to provide world class care ‘for all’ of the children in our community and will enhance care and education at Levine Children’s for the next generation.”
With the addition of the Renee’ and Dewey Jenkins Conference Center, the ongoing expansion of the Levine Children’s Outpatient Specialty Center is slated for completion by 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.