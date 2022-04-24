Brian Kelley launches anticipated solo run this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Brian Kelley, best known as the Florida half of the duo Florida Georgia Line, has launched the Made by the Water Tour to promote his first solo run. He’ll perform April 29 at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte.
The Ormond Beach, Florida-native is introducing songs from his debut album, “Sunshine State of Mind” (Warner Music Nashville / Nashville South Records), on the 12-date tour presented by Boat Trader and his partners at Oyster City Brewing Co.
Tickets and additional details can be found at officialbriankelley.com.
Kelley will continue tapping into new creative outlets this summer, helming “May We All: A New Country Musical” with his production company CuzBro Productions, in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment (Executive Producer Michael Barra). Visit TPAC.org for details.
