CHARLOTTE – Tariq Bokhari edged out challenger Stephanie Hand by 377 votes to win a third term representing the SouthPark area on the Charlotte City Council.
Hand, a United Methodist clergy and former business executive, came closest in a long line of Democratic challengers in unseating a Republican in District 6.
Bokhari, a financial technology executive, thanked supporters on Twitter a couple of hours before the votes were counted.
“We did everything that could possibly be done,” he wrote. “ We left it all on the field. We had a group of amazing first-time candidates that will be the new leaders of our community. Whatever happens, I will be at peace with it.”
Democrats dominated the rest of the ballot.
Dimple Ajmera, Braxton Winston, Lawana Slack-Mayfield and James Mitchell won at-large seats. Each of these Democrats had previously served on the council with Ajmera and Winston earning their third consecutive terms.
The council will have two new faces in Dante Anderson, who will replace Larken Egleston in District 1, and Marjorie Molina, who will replace Matt Newton in District 5.
Others returning to the council include Mayor Vi Lyles, Malcolm Graham, Victoria Watlington, Renee Johnson and Ed Driggs.
