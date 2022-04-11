RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein called on the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Ban, and Wells Fargo to eliminate all bank account overdraft fees.
In a letter to each financial institution, Stein urged each bank to eliminate overdraft fees by this summer to create a fairer consumer financial system. He points to numerous studies that have shown that overdraft fees have disproportionately affected vulnerable families by unnecessarily saddling them with additional debts they cannot afford.
“Overdraft fees harm the most vulnerable among us,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “By eliminating them, these banks can make an instant improvement in the financial health of so many North Carolina working families. They should do so right away.”
In some instances, people can be charged as much as $35 for a purchase of $5 or less.
Research indicates that people were charged more than $12.4 billion in overdraft fees in 2020. Black households were nearly two times more likely and Hispanic households were nearly 1.5 times more likely to pay overdraft fees than white households.
Another study by the Pew Charitable Trust noted that more than 90% of such fees are paid by a small subset of people who generally paid three or more such fees per year while earning less than $50,000. The reports found that communities of color were disproportionately impacted by these fees. The fees can have devastating financial consequences and, in the worst-case scenarios, result in people losing access to banking services.
Earlier this year, Citibank announced it would eliminate overdraft fees, which followed a similar announcement late last year by Capital One. Citibank is the largest U.S. bank to take this step.
Attorney General Stein is joined in sending these letters by the attorneys general for California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawai, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.
A copy of the letters is available here.
