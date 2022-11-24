RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards.
Each year, Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier.
“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”
This year’s recipients of the Dogwood Awards are being recognized for their efforts to test sexual assault kits; combat the opioid epidemic; improve health care; protect military service members, workers, and students; defend women’s reproductive freedoms; improve the criminal justice system; and create a stronger state.
Dogwood Award recipients are:
Lt. Stephen Vaughan, Durham Police Department
Karen Parker, Safe Alliance
Lauren Schwartz, InterAct
Katherine Ariano, Duke Health
Jenny Anand, UNC Health
Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt County
Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Boone Police Department
Rep. Wayne Sasser
Michelle Mathis, Olive Branch Ministry
Commissioner Johnnie Carswell, Burke County
Sarah Gayton, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office
Maia Hughes, Buncombe County MAT Program
Sen. Julie Mayfield
Lavita Hill, Eastern Band of Cherokee
Mary Crowe, Eastern Band of Cherokee
Raleigh Police Department
Tameka O’Neal, Novant Health
District Attorney Billy West
District Attorney Locke Bell
District Attorney Robert Evans
District Attorney Jim Woodall
Sen. Brent Jackson
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County
Sheriff James Clemmons
Sheriff Landric Reid
Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
Sheriff Danny Heath
J. Steve Mason, Fire Chief, City of Wilmington
Rep. Grier Martin
Vernon Gammon, Teamsters
Mike McGaha, Teamsters
Dr. Virginia Newell, Winston-Salem State University
Dr. Erica Pettigrew
Brian Clark, NC Ports
Janice Cole
Stephen DeMay, Duke Energy
James Ferguson
Michella Huff, Surry County
