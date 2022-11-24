RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards. 

Each year, Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

This year’s recipients of the Dogwood Awards are being recognized for their efforts to test sexual assault kits; combat the opioid epidemic; improve health care; protect military service members, workers, and students; defend women’s reproductive freedoms; improve the criminal justice system; and create a stronger state.

Dogwood Award recipients are:

  1. Lt. Stephen Vaughan, Durham Police Department

  2. Karen Parker, Safe Alliance

  3. Lauren Schwartz, InterAct

  4. Katherine Ariano, Duke Health

  5. Jenny Anand, UNC Health

  6. Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt County

  7. Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Boone Police Department

  8. Rep. Wayne Sasser

  9. Michelle Mathis, Olive Branch Ministry

  10. Commissioner Johnnie Carswell, Burke County

  11. Sarah Gayton, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

  12. Maia Hughes, Buncombe County MAT Program

  13. Sen. Julie Mayfield

  14. Lavita Hill, Eastern Band of Cherokee

  15. Mary Crowe, Eastern Band of Cherokee

  16. Raleigh Police Department

  17. Tameka O’Neal, Novant Health

  18. District Attorney Billy West

  19. District Attorney Locke Bell

  20. District Attorney Robert Evans

  21. District Attorney Jim Woodall

  22. Sen. Brent Jackson

  23. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County

  24. Sheriff James Clemmons

  25. Sheriff Landric Reid

  26. Sheriff Hubert Peterkin

  27. Sheriff Danny Heath

  28. J. Steve Mason, Fire Chief, City of Wilmington

  29. Rep. Grier Martin

  30. Vernon Gammon, Teamsters

  31. Mike McGaha, Teamsters

  32. Dr. Virginia Newell, Winston-Salem State University

  33. Dr. Erica Pettigrew

  34. Brian Clark, NC Ports

  35. Janice Cole

  36. Stephen DeMay, Duke Energy

  37. James Ferguson

  38. Michella Huff, Surry County

