CHARLOTTE -- Humane Society of Charlotte alumni pup Buddy "Buds" Grabowski has been named as an official Good Boy at Law at Grabowski Law Firm PLLC.
Buds joined the legal team in October 2020 after being adopted and according to the firm, has become an integral part of the team. According to Grabowski Law, he excels in unfair treat deprivation, pound bail-outs and sanctioned squirrel chase defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.