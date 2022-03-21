CHARLOTTE – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) recently announced more than $11 million for community projects in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
Adams secured funding for these projects as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Project Funding requests that were included in the omnibus appropriations bill signed into law by President Biden this week.
“I’m overjoyed to announce many of our 12th Congressional District Community Project Funding requests for Fiscal Year 2022 were successfully included in the omnibus appropriations bill that President Biden’s signed into law this week,” Adams said. “Neighborhoods across Charlotte and Mecklenburg County will benefit from the amazing work of these local stakeholders. Over $11.1 million in funding will go to projects that include affordable housing, infrastructure, public health, workforce development, and addressing the increasing level of violence in our community.”
Funded projects include:
• City of Charlotte received $1 million for Cure Violence Charlotte implementation.
• Mecklenburg County received $1 million for Unified Workforce Development Program expansion.
• DreamKey Partners received $3 million for Grier Heights Master-Planned Community Project.
• Town of Davidson received $400,000 for Hoke Townhomes Development.
• Young Men's Christian Association of Greater Charlotte received $2 million for West Boulevard Health Clinic at Stratford Richardson YMCA.
• The C.W. Williams Community Health Center received $1,150,000 for C.W. Williams Community Health Center Facility Improvements.
• West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition received $750,000 for Three Sisters Market Food Cooperative.
• Camino Community Development Corp. received $200,000 for Camino Behavioral Health Services renovations.
• Pineville received $1,435,000 for EB-5949: Realignment of Johnston Drive to Church Street.
• UNC System Office received $230,000 for Next Step Pilot Project.
Julie Porter, president of DreamKey Partners. Said the funding will be used to help more families attain affordable housing.
“With so many in need – from teachers to medical technicians to single parents – it’s imperative that we act now to ensure people across Charlotte have access to safe, affordable homes,” Porter said.
Rusty Price, CEO and founder of Camino Health Center, credited the congresswoman’s commitment to the Latino community.
“We can expand our Behavioral Health Program, Camino Contigo, because of the Funds from the Community Project she helped secure,” Price said. “We will use the funds to address the mental health needs of the Latino community and to continue to provide a program that fosters exceptional care in a bilingual and multicultural manner.”
