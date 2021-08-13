Accessibility earns Care Ring a national award

CHARLOTTE – The Healthcare Leadership Council honored Care Ring with the Redefining American Healthcare Award during a virtual ceremony on Zoom on Aug. 9.
Care Ring has multiple programs which increase accessibility to healthcare services to uninsured and underinsured locals as well as at-risk mothers and their babies. The organization uses its Low-Cost Clinic, Nurse-Family Partnership and Physicians Reach Out to provide comprehensive healthcare to those who would not otherwise be able to obtain it. Care Ring serves as a link within the community to affordable, high-quality preventive healthcare.
Tchernavia Montgomery, executive director of Care Ring, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
“We happily serve as a catalyst for change, conduit for synergistic partnerships and a champion for all, representing the voices of those who need it most,” Montgomery said.
Care Ring’s chief medical director, Dr. Kaaren Sailer, stated in a video recording, “As access to healthcare has increased, so has our understanding that addressing social determinants of health is critical to improving the health of those we serve.”
The Healthcare Leadership Council created the award to recognize best practices that optimize care for vulnerable patients.
