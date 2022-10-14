CHARLOTTE – University City Partners announced the approval of a new and relocated University City Regional Library.
The Mecklenburg County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $39.6 million development. The library, scheduled for completion by spring 2025, will accompany development of University Place near the lake and boardwalk off of JW Clay Boulevard.
Approved county funding will allow for the forward movement of design, construction and acquisition of property and furniture for the library branch in University City. University City Regional Library users can expect a 35,000-square-foot two-story building that will include rooms dedicated for youth programs, studying, community programs and meetings; a youth workroom; a pre-teen and teen area; drive through returns; and services that are currently used at the library branch.
“University City Partners appreciates the support from its many partners, including the county for its leadership to pursue this timely capital project,” said Tobe Holmes, interim executive director of University City Partners. “This community asset is going to advance literacy, education, access to technology and so many invaluable resources for our residents, visitors and businesses. We could not be more pleased with seeing the plan become a reality.”
The vote for a new and relocated facility comes as the lease is set to expire in December 2024 for the existing University City Regional Library off of W.T. Harris Blvd.
The library will complement plans underway for University Place.
Other developments there include housing units, modern retail and office space, a park, and a refreshed pedestrian trail alongside the lake and boardwalk. A few projects underway are Waters Edge at University Place and NOVEL University Place.
The collective developments help to fulfill the University City Area Plans and the most recent University City Vision Plan–Connecting–to create a town center.
The planned library location and space will allow for more indoor and outdoor community programming, including child programming, which sees one of the highest numbers of users across the entire Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system.
