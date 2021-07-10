CHARLOTTE – Restaurants and bars have traditionally counted on alcohol sales to increase ticket prices. A new local distribution company hopes to help them increase their bottom line whether the customer is drinking alcohol or not.
86 Spirits specializes in selling non-alcoholic spirits, including beers and wines, to the service industry.
“When I stopped drinking alcohol, I was a little lost when it came to ordering drinks at restaurants,” said Kerry Boyd, co-founder of 86 Spirits. “Mocktails were usually undrinkable sugar bombs.
“I desperately wanted to drink the red wine, to feel the glass, to sip it, to order like an adult and feel like I was a part of the table when the wine was poured in all the other glasses around me.”
86 Spirits will represent a premier list of non-alcoholic spirit companies to help them grow their customer base as well as educate the service industry on this rising niche market.
The company is encouraged by IWSR data that shows volume sales of no- and low-alcohol products grew 34.8% in the U.S. and reached $1.7 billion in 2020.
The niche is not just for the sober-curious but also the health-conscious.
Kerri Fitzgerald, co-founder of 86 Spirits, said she was tired of using workouts to detox.
“I wanted to grow older, stronger and better each year and alcohol was getting in the way of that,” Fitzgerald said. “I love the taste of beer, which makes me a true beer lover. and now I can drink beer all day and still be well rested and happy in the morning.”
On the web: www.86Spirits.com
