CHARLOTTE – 24 Hours of Booty shattered its fundraising record this year with more than $1.6 million raised to date to help support cancer survivorship and patient navigation programs.
More than 900 registered participants from 25 different states either rode or walked July 28 and 29 in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood. An ‘UnLooped” version of the event allowed participants to create their own virtual 24 Hours of Booty experience.
“A huge thanks to our participants, cancer survivors, volunteers, sponsors and partners for joining us for our celebration of hope, healing and connecting to change the course of cancer,” said Katherine Murphy, executive director of 24 Foundation. “Congratulations to our 24 Hours of Booty champions who went above and beyond to impact our cancer community and help us shatter our fundraising record.”
Team Amwins was the top fundraising team with $102,563. They were followed by LIBSTRONG/Drew’s Crew ($53,930) and GreerWalker ($63,453).
Katie Bleau broke the event record for individual fundraising by attracting $73,274. She was followed by Gary Parker ($30,803) and Perrin Desportes ($28,124). Top children’s fundraisers were Will Jones ($15,995), Samantha Mazoway ($10,385) and Emily Walker ($9,226).
Money raised supports local cancer beneficiaries, including Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital, and Queens University of Charlotte. Donations are still being accepted for 2023 at 24foundation.org.
The event, presented by Levine Cancer Institute, has raised more than $27 million since its inception in 2002.
Murphy thanked the hundreds of volunteers as well as supporters like the Levine Cancer Institute, the Myers Park neighborhood, Queens University of Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
“Together, with our community of supporters and participants, we are making an immediate impact on the lives of those affected by cancer,” Murphy said.
