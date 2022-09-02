Recent Headlines
- CATS provides updates on service modification
- Waxhaw police chief announces retirement
- Town of Matthews hires assistant town manager
- Walgreens offering appointments for updated COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna boosters
- 2022 Matthews Alive schedule
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)
- South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)
- Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)
- Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to door-to-door ministry
- Student wins Irish dance championship
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 19-25)
- Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 19-25)
- Novant Health invests $25.5M in community impact, health equity across N.C.
- Union County marching bands showcase their shows at 15th annual premier
- Domino’s in Wesley Chapel is open and hiring
- Police announce road closures ahead of Matthews Alive
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)
- Union County official designated as certified elections/registration administrator
